UK coronavirus death toll tops 40,000 as further 357 fatalities announced

Over 40,000 people have now died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The grim milestone was reached after a further 357 patients with Covid-19 died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, bringing the total to 40,261, the Department of Health announced.

NHS England announced 123 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,282.