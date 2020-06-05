Keith Lemon actor Leigh Francis apologises for portrayal of black celebrities on Bo' Selecta

In an emotional video posted on his Instagram page, Leigh Francis posted an apology. Credit: Instagram/ Keith Lemon

Television star Leigh Francis has apologised for his “offensive” portrayals of black people on his old sketch show Bo’ Selecta. Francis starred in the Channel 4 show from 2002 to 2009, where he impersonated a number of black celebrities and figures, including Craig David, Mel B and Trisha Goddard. Francis, best known for his portrayal as Keith Lemon, got emotional in a video he recorded apologising for any offence caused by his portrayal of black characters.

Craig David was portrayed by Francis in Bo' Selecta. Credit: PA

It comes after a number of Black Lives Matter protests which have taken place around the world following the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police force. In a video posted on his Instagram page, he said: “It’s been a weird few days, it’s been a weird few days, and I’ve sat and thought about things and what I could post to try and help things.

Francis also apologised for his portrayal Trisha Goddard. Credit: PA

“Back in 2002 I did a show called Bo’ Selecta and portrayed many black people. Back then, I didn’t think anything about it, people didn’t say anything. I’m not going to blame it on other people.” “I’ve been talking to some people and I didn’t realise how offensive it was back then and I just want to apologise.