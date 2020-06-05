Health secretary warns against joining Black Lives Matter protests amid 'horrific' coronavirus pandemic

The health secretary has warned people against joining Black Lives Matter protests this weekend, pointing out that "we’re still facing a health crisis and coronavirus remains a real threat".

Matt Hancock told the government's daily coronavirus press conference that people should remember the rules, that they “should not attend large gatherings, including demonstrations, of more than six people”.

Protests, including several in the UK, are due to take place this weekend as people share their outrage over the killing of George Floyd in the US.

Mr Hancock admitted being "appalled" by the man's death at the hands of a police officer, but said "it is vital that people stick to the rules this weekend is to protect themselves and their family from this horrific disease".

He also announced that hospital visitors and outpatients will need to wear face coverings in England from June 15.

All hospital staff will be required to wear surgical masks in England from the same date, he said.