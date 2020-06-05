Our royal team on Meghan's heartfelt speech on racism and the Queen's lockdown birthday plans

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie discuss the heartfelt speech Meghan sent to graduating pupils at her former high school. The Duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts on the recent Black Lives Matter protests across America and what it was like to grow up during the LA riots.

The Queen should have marked the 67th anniversary of her Coronation this week but has been isolating in Windsor Castle - so what does this mean for her upcoming birthday celebrations?

And is the Countess of Sussex stepping into Meghan's shoes? She was seen helping the Duchess of Cambridge out with her special photography project 'Hold Still'.

