Portuguese police face renewed scrutiny over new paedophile suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann, then three, was abducted from a room in the Ocean Club holiday complex in the area on May 3, 2007.

Portuguese authorities are under renewed scrutiny over missed opportunities to interview a local sex criminal in their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The new key suspect in the case, a 43-year-old paedophile named in German media as Christian B, lived in the Portuguese coastal village of Praia da Luz on-and-off between 1995 and 2007. The German national has now been identified as the main suspect in the case, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.

A year before moving to the Algarve region, he was reportedly convicted of two child sex crimes in Germany, the then-18-year-old serving only part of his two-year sentence. While in Portugal, he worked odd-jobs, and had experience of breaking into apartments as police said he burgled hotels and villas as well as selling drugs. Madeleine, then three, was abducted from a room in the Ocean Club holiday complex in the area on May 3, 2007. The suspect received a 30-minute long phone call from an unknown person around an hour before Madeleine was last seen. Police have also released images of the farmhouse he was living in near the time of the abduction.

A house in Portugal linked to a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case Credit: Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany/PA

A Jaguar car registered in his name was re-registered to someone else in Germany the day after Madeleine went missing. That vehicle, along with a VW camper van he was said to be living in at the time, have become crucial pieces of evidence in a renewed police appeal for information.

This 1993 Jaguar XJR6 has been linked to the suspect. Credit: PA

A VW T3 Westfalia campervan has also been linked to the suspect. Credit: PA

Grassy scrubland near the property on the outskirts of the town was extensively searched by British and Portuguese police seven years later in 2014, but no evidence was found. Portuguese police would not answer questions about whether the suspect was ever spoken to as part of their initial investigation, but reports suggest a German paedophile was looked at and ruled out as a suspect in 2008.

British police and their Portuguese counterparts investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann during a search of scrubland Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

Portuguese detectives were widely criticised for their handling of the case, missing chances to secure potentially key forensic evidence in the apartment room from where Madeleine was taken. They shelved their investigation as unsolved after just 14 months, a period which saw Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry made formal suspects.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick reveals the suspect's name was given to police in 2017

Ex-lead detective Goncalo Amaral, who was removed from the case after criticising British police, wrote a best-selling book in 2008 wrongly implicating them in their daughter’s abduction and accusing them of hiding her body. He was ordered to pay the McCann’s €500,000 in libel damages by a Lisbon court in 2015 but the decision was overturned and then thrown out by the country’s Supreme Court in 2017. Mr Amaral, who has made outlandish claims including that MI5 was involved in a cover-up, said last year that a German paedophile currently in jail was “probably going to be the scapegoat” in the case. The suspect was known to Scotland Yard’s investigation but did not become an official suspect until 2017 following information received after the 10-year anniversary appeal and subsequent inquiries, the force said. He is currently in jail in Germany for raping an elderly woman in the same area of Portugal around 18 months before Madeleine’s disappearance, reports say.

Madeleline in Portugal before her disappearance. Credit: PA