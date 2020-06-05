Teenager held for ‘attempted murder’ after two-year-old boy shot

The force said the three adult victims, who are believed to have been known to each other, were approached by a lone gunman in Energen Close, Harlesden.

The child’s mother, who is in her late twenties, along with two men in their late teens, were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following the attack in north-west London on Wednesday night.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a two-year-old boy was shot with a handgun.

He fired multiple shots at the two teenagers. He hit them, the mother and her two-year-old son, who was in a nearby car, before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

The child is in a serious but stable condition in hospital. His mother and the two teenagers were also taken there with injuries described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Detective Chief Inspector Rick Sewart said: “As a result of this terrible crime, an innocent two-year-old-boy is now seriously ill in hospital.

“This child was shot in a wanton act of indiscriminate violence.

“I know that people will be shocked and horrified that a little boy should be the victim of a gunman and I need the community to show their support for him, and his family, by telling police what they know.

“Anyone giving information will be fully supported and if you don’t want to give your name, you can call Crimestoppers, which is totally anonymous.

“But however you want to do it, make that call, and anyone who is doubtful should think of that little boy and his family’s anguish.”

A resident claimed the same victims have previously lost a relative in a shooting.

Describing Wednesday’s incident, the mother-of-four said: “We heard some shooting and people screaming.

“Then we saw a car drive off really fast down Taylor Lane – it was a white car but it was moving so fast I didn’t see what model it was.”

She added: “I couldn’t hear what they were saying but I heard screaming and shouting and then afterwards that white car drove off really fast.”

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 9.45pm on Wednesday to reports of “shots fired”.