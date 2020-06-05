- ITV Report
-
Worries that crucial 'R' number 'could be as high as one in parts of England' as UK value remains unchanged
The reproductive rate of coronavirus could be as high as one in some parts of England, the government’s chief scientific adviser has warned.
The overall UK R value remains unchanged since the easing of lockdown measures at between 0.7 and 0.9, Sir Patrick Vallance told a virtual briefing with journalists on Friday.
But the R - used to measure how a disease spreads through a population - for England by itself is 0.7 - 1, according to Office for National Statistics figures released on Friday.
While the ONS figures show community transmission continue to show a downward trend, the overall R number is being dragged up by infection rates in hospitals and care homes.
Sir Patrick told journalists on Friday there were “roughly” 39,000 new coronavirus cases each week.
R is not taken in isolation as a measurement of how widespread the disease is; it indicates whether the epidemic is getting bigger or smaller but not how large it is and the number of current infections is also important in determining the scale.
If the R is higher than one then that means a disease will keep on spreading to more and more people.
Sir Patrick told the briefing that the prevalence of Covid-19 was on a “downward trajectory” in the UK, adding: “The prevalence of coronavirus, according to the ONS, is at 0.1%, with 53,000 people with Covid-19 in the past two weeks.”
Sir Patrick said: “The latest R-value calculation is between 0.7 and 0.9 for the UK as a whole, it may be a little bit higher in England it may be between 0.7 and 1, and there is a bit of regional variation.”
He said there could be “some places” where the R-value is very close to one.
Speaking at the briefing, PHE medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said: “Our estimates show that the regional R numbers have increased although they remain below one for most of England – this is to be expected as we gradually move out of lockdown.
“It is vital that everyone continues with social distancing, practising good hand hygiene and must remain at home and order a test if they have symptoms.”
New figures showed the north west and south west regions of England to have the highest R rate in the UK.
The R number what is based on a "consensus view" that takes into account several different groups that attempt to calculate the R number.
These groups include the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (which had the south west at an R number of 1) and the Cambridge University analysis, which had the south west and the north west at an R number of 1 or slightly over.
Data released by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has broken down the expected rise in cases of coronavirus per region in the UK.
They are going down however at a slower rate in hospitals and care homes than in the community which drags the overall R number up