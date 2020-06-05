Worries that crucial 'R' number 'could be as high as one in parts of England' as UK value remains unchanged

The reproductive rate of coronavirus could be as high as one in some parts of England, the government’s chief scientific adviser has warned.

The overall UK R value remains unchanged since the easing of lockdown measures at between 0.7 and 0.9, Sir Patrick Vallance told a virtual briefing with journalists on Friday.

But the R - used to measure how a disease spreads through a population - for England by itself is 0.7 - 1, according to Office for National Statistics figures released on Friday.

While the ONS figures show community transmission continue to show a downward trend, the overall R number is being dragged up by infection rates in hospitals and care homes.

Sir Patrick told journalists on Friday there were “roughly” 39,000 new coronavirus cases each week.

R is not taken in isolation as a measurement of how widespread the disease is; it indicates whether the epidemic is getting bigger or smaller but not how large it is and the number of current infections is also important in determining the scale.

If the R is higher than one then that means a disease will keep on spreading to more and more people.