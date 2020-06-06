- ITV Report
-
Another 204 people die from coronavirus, taking UK total death toll to at least 40,465
Another 204 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care said.
This takes the DHSC death toll to 40,465 but does not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 50,000.
The DHSC said that as of 9am on Saturday there had been 5,438,712 tests, including 218,187 tests on 5 June, of which 1,557 were positive.
The department said a total of 284,868 people had tested positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.
Breakdown of figures
NHS England announced a further 75 people had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.
That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in England to 27,359.
The patients who passed away in the past 24 hours up to Friday 5pm were aged between 43 and 100 and all had underlying health conditions.
More follows.