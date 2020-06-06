Another 204 people die from coronavirus, taking UK total death toll to at least 40,465

Another 204 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

This takes the DHSC death toll to 40,465 but does not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 50,000.

The DHSC said that as of 9am on Saturday there had been 5,438,712 tests, including 218,187 tests on 5 June, of which 1,557 were positive.