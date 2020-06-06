Advertisement

In Pictures: Black Lives Matter protesters take to streets

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protests across the UK. Credit: PA

Protesters have gathered in Parliament Square and elsewhere for anti-racism rallies in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protests in the US.

Demonstrators were out in force, despite ministers earlier warning against mass gatherings.

Parliament Square

A woman holds up a sign during the protests in London on Saturday. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA
A protester holds up a 'black queer lives matter' sign. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The majority of the demonstrators in Parliament Square were wearing masks and face coverings, with some also opting for gloves.

As the rally began, protesters were reminded to try and keep a two metre distance from others where possible and to be mindful of the pandemic.

Protesters are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA
Many of the protesters wore protective masks and face coverings. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA
Huge crowds gathered after Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned against gatherings of more then six people. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA
Hundreds of protesters marched through Westminster. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
The protests are thought to continue throughout the weekend. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Gatherings have taken place up and down the country. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
One sign read: 'How many weren't filmed?' in reaction to George Floyd's death. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
Huge crowds gathered in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
Protesters in Manchester wear face coverings during the demonstration. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
A woman wearing a 'more blacks, more dogs, more Irish' t-shirt holds up two placards. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
A man wears a Black Lives Matter face mask during the Manchester protests. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
Crowds gather in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester, on Saturday. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Bute Park, Cardiff

Black Lives Matter protests take place in Wales' capital. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
A woman holds up a sign reading: 'Enough, stop police brutality.' Credit: Ben Birchall/PA).
'Silence = violence' reads another sign held by a protester in Cardiff. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Cardiff protesters lay down holding placards. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Crowds gather in Bute Park, Cardiff. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA