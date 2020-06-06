Investigation launched after fatal shooting in east London

A man in his 20s has died following a suspected shooting in Hackney.

Metropolitan Police say they were called to Brackenfield Close about 11.30pm on Friday following reports of shots being fired.

Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics found the victim suffering gunshot injuries.

Despite the efforts of medics and officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while officers conduct an urgent investigation into the incident.

A section 60 has also been authorised, giving police additional stop and search powers across the borough of Hackney until 3.15pm on Saturday, June 6.

No arrests have yet been made.