Madeleine McCann: Suspect reportedly investigated over disappearances of two other children

The new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is reportedly being investigated over the disappearance of two other children. The 43-year-old convicted German child sex offender, currently in prison in his home country, has been named as Christian B. German prosecutors believe Madeleine is dead after she vanished from an apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007, while on holiday with her family, and are investigating the suspect over her murder. German news websites have reported that authorities are now also allegedly examining connections to the disappearance of Rene Hasee.

Rene Hasee was six when he disappeared while on a family holiday in Portugal. Credit: Rene Hasee

Rene Hasee was six when he disappeared while on a family holiday in Portugal. It was believed that the little boy had drowned but 24 years since he went missing his parents claim German police are re-investigating what happened to their son, and the possibility that he could have been abducted. Rene's father, Andreas Hasee, told ITV News: "It's also a big blow for me. "I've always assumed that my son is dead. But when you now hear that he might have fallen into the hands of a peadophile, then its even worse." Rene was last seen on a beach about 25 miles from Praia de Luz, the resort Madeleine McCann went from missing 11 years later. Christian B apparently being investigated again brought back painful memories but also some hope for Rene's father. Mr Hasee added: "Certainty, knowing what really happened. Because there is nothing we can do to change it now. But it is important to be able to say with certainty: this is what really happened to my son, and to Maddie. Whether what happened was good or not."

It comes as an investigation has been opened into whether the suspect was involved in the disappearance of Inga Gehricke. She was five years old when she vanished from a forest in the Saxony-Anhalt region on May 2 2015. Prosecutors in the northern German town of Stendal confirmed to the PA news agency they are probing possible connections between the cases of Madeleine and Inga. But they said the man, who has been partially identified as Christian B by local media due to the country’s strict rules on the naming of criminals, is not currently a suspect. He reportedly had a property in the town of Neuwegersleben, around 60 miles south-west of Stendal when she went missing. It comes after claims, originally reported by Sky News, that the suspect confessed to his part in Madeleine’s disappearance to a friend as they watched a TV news report on the case in a German bar on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance. Scotland Yard said his name was already known to its investigation, but he did not become a suspect until after information was received as a “direct consequence” of a 2017 appeal. The force’s Operation Grange still considers the case a missing person inquiry because there is no “definitive evidence whether Madeleine is alive or dead”.

Inga Gehricke, who vanished from a forest in Saxony-Anhalt near the German town of Stendal on May 2 2015. Credit: Police Directorate Saxony-Anhalt North

The suspect is reportedly serving a seven-year prison sentence in the German port city of Kiel for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005 after he was convicted at Braunschweig District Court in December last year. Der Spiegel reported his criminal record contains a total of 17 entries, including a conviction for the sexual abuse of a child in 1994 when he was aged 17, and a 2016 conviction for abusing another child and possession of child pornography. The details emerged after British, German and Portuguese authorities revealed a new suspect had been identified in Madeleine’s disappearance as a fresh appeal was launched on Wednesday night. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who is leading the Metropolitan Police probe, said he was “pleased” with information coming in after receiving more than 270 calls and emails by 4pm on Thursday. Madeleine’s doctor parents Kate and Gerry McCann from Rothley, Leicestershire, welcomed the latest appeal in a statement saying: “We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive.”

Kate and Gerry McCann during an interview with the BBC's Fiona Bruce in 2017. Credit: BBC/PA

Their spokesman, Clarence Mitchell, said on Friday: “They certainly will be encouraged to know the appeal is yielding results already and hopefully within that there will be crucial bits of information the police can act upon.” He added: “They are trying to maintain as normal a life as possible under the circumstances, continuing their medical work where necessary and bringing the twins up as best they can, while shielding them from all the attention. “They wait to hear any developments from police.” The suspect is known to have been living in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007, where he funded his lifestyle by committing crimes, including breaking into hotel complexes and holiday apartments. His Portuguese mobile phone was in Praia da Luz when it received a half-hour phone call around an hour before Madeleine, three, was last seen. Detectives said he was believed to have been living in a distinctive early 1980s VW T3 Westfalia campervan at the time and re-registered a 1993 Jaguar XJR6 in someone else’s name the day after her disappearance.

The Ocean Club which is next to Apartment 5A in Praia Da Luz in Portugal. Credit: PA