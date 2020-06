Places of worship to reopen for private prayer from June 15

Places of worship will be allowed to partially reopen from June 15. Credit: PA

Churches and other places of worship are set to open for private prayer from June 15, the Government has announced. Individuals are expected to be able to “reflect and pray” while adhering to social-distancing rules – but worship groups, weddings and other services will still not be permitted.

Downing Street said the changes would only be made if the Government’s five tests for easing lockdown are met. Places of worship come under step three of the Government’s road map to lift restrictions, and are not due to fully reopen until at least July 4. Ministers had been warned that worshippers felt “disappointment and hurt” at not being able to visit places of worship, despite some shops being reopened.

A Government taskforce with faith leaders was launched last month to develop a plan to enable the phased and safe reopening of religious buildings. The Church of England closed all of its buildings on March 24, meaning funerals could only take place at crematoriums or the graveside. Clergy were encouraged to live-stream worship from their own homes. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Ensuring places of worship can open again, beginning with private prayer by individuals has been my priority. “Their contribution to the common good of our country is clear, as places of solace, comfort, stability and dignity. And the need for them is all the greater as we weather the uncertainties of the pandemic.

A sign on the door of the East London Mosque. Credit: Yui Mok/PA