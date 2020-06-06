Thousands expected to attend Black Lives Matter protests across UK as public warned against mass gatherings

Black Lives Matter was projected onto the Houses of Parliament, London, as part of the ongoing worldwide demonstrations. Credit: PA

Thousands are expected to attend anti-racism demonstrations in several UK cities this weekend despite warnings from ministers that mass gatherings are banned. Worldwide protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis are heading into their second weekend, and public anger at police over his death is showing no sign of abating. Unarmed African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25. London is readying for itself more Black Lives Matter protests against the killing after the previous one saw thirteen people arrested amid physical clashes with police. More protests are planned in cities including Manchester, Leicester, Sheffield, while Washington in the US is bracing for its biggest demonstration so far.

There were 13 arrests on Wednesday after protesters clashed with police in London. Credit: PA

Organisers are urging protesters to keep demonstrations peaceful this weekend and those attending are being asked to adhere to social distancing. Professor John Edmunds, who attends meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) supporting the government, said people attending should be “very careful”, wear face masks and observe social distancing rules. It follows a warning from Health Secretary Matt Hancock at the government's daily coronavirus press conference that "we’re still facing a health crisis and coronavirus remains a real threat". He said people should remember the rules, that they “should not attend large gatherings, including demonstrations, of more than six people”.

Demonstrators have been protesting near the White House in Washington as anger at President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis worsens. Credit: AP

Black Lives Matter protests planned in UK this weekend:

Saturday:

London - Parliament Square, 1pm

Manchester - Piccadilly Gardens, 1pm

Newcastle Upon Tyne - Online 1pm

Leicester - Clock Tower, 1pm

Sheffield - Devonshire Green, 1pm

Ipswich - Town Hall, 2pm

Sunday:

London - US Embassy, 2pm

Manchester - St. Peter’s Square, 2pm

Edinburgh - Princes Street Gardens, 1pm

Glasgow - George Square, 2pm

Bristol - College Green, 2pm

Norwich - Haymarket, 2pm

Coventry - Godiva, 1pm

Derby - Derby Council House, 2pm

Colchester - Castle Park, 1pm

Protests were sparked after video footage showed George Floyd gasping that he cannot breathe while being arrested by four officers in Minneapolis, before being pronounced dead. Credit: PA

Mr Hancock admitted being "appalled" by the man's death at the hands of a police officer, but stressed "it is vital that people stick to the rules this weekend is to protect themselves and their family from this horrific disease". An estimated 4,000 people are expected to attend a demonstration in Bristol, which will include a march through the city to Castle Park on Sunday, Avon and Somerset police said. A protest planned in Newcastle was moved online after organisers said people should follow social distancing guidelines. Home Secretary Priti Patel posted on Twitter, urging people not to gather in groups larger than six, "for the safety of all of us".

People kept safe distances as they protested at London's Trafalgar Square. Credit: PA