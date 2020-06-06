- ITV Report
Thousands expected to attend Black Lives Matter protests across UK as public warned against mass gatherings
Thousands are expected to attend anti-racism demonstrations in several UK cities this weekend despite warnings from ministers that mass gatherings are banned.
Worldwide protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis are heading into their second weekend, and public anger at police over his death is showing no sign of abating.
Unarmed African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.
London is readying for itself more Black Lives Matter protests against the killing after the previous one saw thirteen people arrested amid physical clashes with police.
More protests are planned in cities including Manchester, Leicester, Sheffield, while Washington in the US is bracing for its biggest demonstration so far.
Organisers are urging protesters to keep demonstrations peaceful this weekend and those attending are being asked to adhere to social distancing.
Professor John Edmunds, who attends meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) supporting the government, said people attending should be “very careful”, wear face masks and observe social distancing rules.
It follows a warning from Health Secretary Matt Hancock at the government's daily coronavirus press conference that "we’re still facing a health crisis and coronavirus remains a real threat".
He said people should remember the rules, that they “should not attend large gatherings, including demonstrations, of more than six people”.
Black Lives Matter protests planned in UK this weekend:
Saturday:
- London - Parliament Square, 1pm
- Manchester - Piccadilly Gardens, 1pm
- Newcastle Upon Tyne - Online 1pm
- Leicester - Clock Tower, 1pm
- Sheffield - Devonshire Green, 1pm
- Ipswich - Town Hall, 2pm
Sunday:
- London - US Embassy, 2pm
- Manchester - St. Peter’s Square, 2pm
- Edinburgh - Princes Street Gardens, 1pm
- Glasgow - George Square, 2pm
- Bristol - College Green, 2pm
- Norwich - Haymarket, 2pm
- Coventry - Godiva, 1pm
- Derby - Derby Council House, 2pm
- Colchester - Castle Park, 1pm
Mr Hancock admitted being "appalled" by the man's death at the hands of a police officer, but stressed "it is vital that people stick to the rules this weekend is to protect themselves and their family from this horrific disease".
An estimated 4,000 people are expected to attend a demonstration in Bristol, which will include a march through the city to Castle Park on Sunday, Avon and Somerset police said.
A protest planned in Newcastle was moved online after organisers said people should follow social distancing guidelines.
Home Secretary Priti Patel posted on Twitter, urging people not to gather in groups larger than six, "for the safety of all of us".
Amid warnings about social distancing, people have become more inventive with their protests, with many choosing to "take a knee", while remaining a safe distance from each other, at London’s Trafalgar Square.
But in the US tensions have oiled over between protesters and police and social distancing will not be possible in many US cities where hundreds of thousands are expected to attend.
Officials in Washington DC are expecting between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters on Saturday.
Dozens more protests are planned in cities right across America, from New York City to Los Angeles.
Protests were sparked after video footage showed Mr Floyd gasping that he cannot breathe while being arrested by four officers in Minneapolis, before being pronounced dead.
They have since been charged over the death which sparked days of protest in the US and Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations across the world.