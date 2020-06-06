Where and when should I wear face coverings?

Planned Government regulations will soon require face coverings to be worn by all hospital outpatients and visitors as well as anyone travelling on public transport in England.

Before the new rules come into effect on June 15, here is what you need to know about the use of masks and coverings.

– What is a face covering?

Face coverings are not the same as face masks. The Government has stated that coverings can be made from scarves, bandanas or other fabric items, so long as they cover the mouth and nose.

They should allow the wearer to breathe comfortably and be tied behind the head to provide a “snug fit”.

Officials have said people can make their own coverings at home using T-shirts or cotton fabric and string.

– Why are they being recommended?

The Government states that, while wearing a face covering does not protect the wearer, it may protect others if people are infected but have not yet developed symptoms.

People wearing a covering should wash their hands before putting it on and after taking it off.

It should also be washed regularly in the laundry with detergent, the Government said.