British Airways begins legal proceedings over ‘unlawful’ quarantine measures

British Airways has begun legal proceedings over what it calls the government’s “unlawful” quarantine measures, which include 14-days of self-isolation for international arrivals.

BA’s parent company IAG sent a pre-action letter, which is the first stage in a judicial review, to ministers on Friday ahead of the measures coming into effect on Monday.

The letter, seen by The Sunday Times, argues the restrictions are disproportionate.

It states: “In our view, the Government has failed to identify a valid justification for the blanket nature of the regulations, especially given the extremely severe nature of the self-isolation provisions that apply.”

The letter sent to the Procurator General Sir Jonathan Jones was also signed by BA’s budget rivals easyJet and Ryanair.

It comes as The Sun reports BA has told pilots’ union Balpa all 4,300 of its pilots will be fired and re-hired if current employment negotiations break down.