Bristol anti-racism campaigners topple statue of slave trader Edward Colston amid UK-wide Black Lives Matter protests

Anti-racism protesters in Bristol have toppled the statue of a prominent 17th Century slave trader. Scenes from the city - where numerous landmarks are named after Edward Colston - saw demonstrators attach ropes to the statue before easily pulling it down amid jubilant scenes. The bronze memorial to Colston in College Green had previously been the subject of an 11,000-strong petition to have it removed. Earlier, protestor John McAllister, 71, tore down black bin bags used to hide the statue to denounce it in front of fellow protesters. "It says 'erected by the citizens of Bristol, as a memorial to one of the most virtuous and wise sons of this city'," Mr McAllister said. "The man was a slave trader. "He was generous to Bristol but it was off the back of slavery and it's absolutely despicable. "It's an insult to the people of Bristol."

Protesters kneel on the statue of Edward Colston in College Green, Bristol. Credit: PA

Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests are taking place across the UK following the death of George Floyd in the US. The unarmed 46-year-old, who is black, died while being arrested after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder while three others who were at the scene have also been charged in relation to the death. Protesters in Bristol held an eight-minute silence.

Protesters outside the US Embassy in London and in Bristol. Credit: AP