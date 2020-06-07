- ITV Report
-
Bristol anti-racism campaigners topple statue of slave trader Edward Colston amid UK-wide Black Lives Matter protests
Anti-racism protesters in Bristol have toppled the statue of a prominent 17th Century slave trader.
Scenes from the city - where numerous landmarks are named after Edward Colston - saw demonstrators attach ropes to the statue before easily pulling it down amid jubilant scenes.
The bronze memorial to Colston in College Green had previously been the subject of an 11,000-strong petition to have it removed.
Earlier, protestor John McAllister, 71, tore down black bin bags used to hide the statue to denounce it in front of fellow protesters.
"It says 'erected by the citizens of Bristol, as a memorial to one of the most virtuous and wise sons of this city'," Mr McAllister said.
"The man was a slave trader.
"He was generous to Bristol but it was off the back of slavery and it's absolutely despicable.
"It's an insult to the people of Bristol."
Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests are taking place across the UK following the death of George Floyd in the US.
The unarmed 46-year-old, who is black, died while being arrested after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder while three others who were at the scene have also been charged in relation to the death.
Protesters in Bristol held an eight-minute silence.
As well as in Bristol, where around 5,000 protesters are marching through the city's streets, thousands have gathered outside the US Embassy in London where they knelt in solidarity with protesters in the US and across the UK.
Crowds of demonstrators wore face coverings and held placards outside the embassy in Battersea.
The Metropolitan Police warned drivers of disruption on Nine Elms Lane, while video footage showed protesters flooding the roads outside the embassy.
Free masks, gloves and hand gel were being given out to the thousands of people, with some wearing t-shirts reading "I can't breathe".
Another protester had written "get your knee off our necks" in luminous ink on the back of his jacket, echoing the words of black civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton who spoke at Mr Floyd's memorial service earlier this week.
Meanwhile, London Black Lives Matter organised an online protest via Zoom for those who are unable to attend demonstrations in person.
Elsewhere, hundreds of people crowded into Manchester's St Peter's Square, kneeling in silence as a mark of respect for Mr Floyd.
Following speeches, protesters are expected to march through the city centre for a second day of demonstrating in Manchester.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it is "undoubtedly a risk" that there will be an increase in Covid-19 cases following the protests, as he urged people not to gather in groups of more than six people.
Mr Hancock said he supported the activists' arguments, but said: "Please don't gather in groups of more than six people because there is also a pandemic that we must address and control.
"And so we've got to make the argument, we've got to make further progress, on top of the significant progress that has been made in recent years, but we've got to do it in a way that's safe and controls the virus."
Protesters also took to the streets on Saturday for events held in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Sheffield and Newcastle, among other cities.
Demonstrations in central London were carried out peacefully for much of the afternoon, but disturbances began breaking out at around 6pm outside Downing Street.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said 14 officers were injured during clashes with a minority of protesters, while 14 people were arrested.