Government warns high school exams may be further delayed – report

Further disruption lies ahead for high school pupils with the Government reportedly warning parents that exams may again be delayed next summer. Exam regulator Ofqual has begun making contingency plans for next summer’s exams as pupils attempt to regain months of lost learning, according to The Sunday Times. The regulator is considering pushing exams from May to as late as July and continuing this summer’s emergency marking system.

It comes as more schools shelve plans to reopen on Monday after new data suggested coronavirus could still be spreading in the North West of England. Health officials at Blackburn and Darwen Council, which runs 85 schools in Lancashire, emailed local schools on Friday evening advising them not to reopen on Monday morning. The same advice has been given by public health officials in Tameside, Greater Manchester, to delay reopening for pupils other than vulnerable children and those of key workers, to June 22.

Credit: PA Graphics

New research showed the virus’ reproductive rate, known as the R value, is higher than the crucial threshold of 1 in the North West region. The Government has suggested a strategy of “local lockdown” measures to fight any flare-up of the virus in particular areas. But Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, has questioned whether such measures are workable, calling them a “recipe for chaos”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.