Scotland reports no new virus deaths for first time since lockdown as UK reports lowest number of fatalities since March

Scotland and Northern Ireland have both reported no new coronavirus deaths as the UK saw its lowest number of fatalities since March.

Scotland's announcement on Sunday marks the first time it has seen no Covid-19 deaths since lockdown began back in March.

Northern Ireland has previously seen days with no deaths.

Across the UK, a further 77 people have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 40,542.

The rise is the lowest daily total of newly reported deaths since March 23, but the number of deaths is regularly lower on the weekend due to a reporting lag.