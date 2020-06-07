- ITV Report
Scotland reports no new virus deaths for first time since lockdown as UK reports lowest number of fatalities since March
Scotland and Northern Ireland have both reported no new coronavirus deaths as the UK saw its lowest number of fatalities since March.
Scotland's announcement on Sunday marks the first time it has seen no Covid-19 deaths since lockdown began back in March.
Northern Ireland has previously seen days with no deaths.
Across the UK, a further 77 people have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 40,542.
The rise is the lowest daily total of newly reported deaths since March 23, but the number of deaths is regularly lower on the weekend due to a reporting lag.
The Department of Health also confirmed that as of 9am on Sunday there had been 5,581,073 tests overall, including 142,123 tests on Saturday, of which 1,326 were positive.
The department said a total of 286,194 people had tested positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been "temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting" across all methods of testing.
Currently, 2,415 have died after contracting Covid-19 in Scotland, while in Northern Ireland the total stands at 537.
The Scottish Government figures also show that 15,621 people have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 18.
Meanwhile, Stormont reported another six confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total recorded since the outbreak began to 4,796.
The latest figures come as Matt Hancock has insisted the government made the “right decisions at the right time” with the coronavirus lockdown, despite a leading scientist saying lives would have been saved had ministers acted sooner.
