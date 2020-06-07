Surfer dies after being attacked by 10ft shark in New South Wales

A 60-year-old surfer has died after being attacked by a 10ft shark off the coast of New South Wales in Australia.

Several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore at Salt Beach in South Kingscliff, police said.

He was given first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.

Nearby beaches were cleared of swimmers and surfers and will remain closed for 24 hours.