'The Cabinet is one of the most diverse in British history' - Matt Hancock defends lack of black MPs on front bench

Health secretary Matt Hancock has defended the lack of black MPs in the Cabinet, insisting it is "one of the most diverse in British history".

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Hancock pointed to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel as being from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Pressed on there being no black members in the current line-up, Mr Hancock said, "there were until a couple of months ago".

"The most important thing is that we have that diversity throughout the government and the key thing is taking action to ensure that people have equality of opportunity," he argued.

In the current cabinet of 22, there are no black or LGBT members and only six women.

The health secretary's comments came as he urged people not to join mass anti-racism protests taking place across the UK on Sunday due to the threat of coronavirus transmission in the crowds.

Thousands of people are attending Black Lives Matter (BLM) rallies across the UK in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.