Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast

A re-energised Tropical Storm Cristobal advanced toward the US Gulf Coast on Saturday, bringing with it the heavy rains that already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.

After weakening to a tropical depression while moving over land in Mexico’s Gulf coast, Cristobal headed back into the southern Gulf of Mexico from the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and powered back up into a tropical storm.

Forecasters said it would arrive on US soil late on Sunday but was not expected to grow into a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami said the storm was expected to slowly strengthen until it makes landfall.

Outer rain bands from the storm were already moving across parts of the Gulf Coast on Saturday evening.