Two women found dead in north-west London park

Two women have been found dead in a park in north-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to Fryent Country Park on Slough Lane in Wembley shortly after 1pm on Sunday to reports that two women had been found unresponsive.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services in attendance.

Homicide detectives have been informed and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue, the Met Police said.

No arrests have been made and the next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will also take place in due course, police said.