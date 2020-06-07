UK Weather Forecast: Cloudy with some showers in the south at first, clearing in the north.

Tonight: Cloudy with some showers in the south at first. Clear periods developing in the north, leading to a cold night with temperatures closing freezing some Scottish glens.

Monday: Many areas dry and feeling pleasant in the sunshine away from North Sea coasts. A few showers likely across Wales and southwest England.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Fine and cool start Tuesday, before rain spreads from the northwest. Most areas then unsettled through Wednesday and Thursday, with further spells of rain and showers, some heavy.