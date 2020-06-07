UK Weather Forecast: Rather cool and unsettled but some sunshine in places.

Today: Distinctly cool with some drizzly rain for much of eastern England and northern Scotland. Many other parts will be brighter with some isolated sharp showers in the west, and feeling reasonable in the sunshine.

Tonight: Cloudy with some showers in the south at first. Clear periods developing in the north, leading to a cold night with temperatures closing freezing some Scottish glens.

Monday: Many areas dry and feeling pleasant in the sunshine away from North Sea coasts. A few showers likely across Wales and southwest England.