Why was the statue of Edward Colston so controversial?

Protesters throw statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour. Credit: PA

Almost 300 years since his death, demonstrators in Bristol have toppled the statue of a wealthy businessman who worked as a slave trader. Edward Colston’s bronze memorial, situated on Colston Avenue in the city centre, was built to honour one of the "most virtuous and wise sons" of Bristol. But in recent years, campaigners have expressed anger at the commemoration of a figure prominently involved in Britain’s slave-trade past. Born into a prosperous Bristol merchant’s family, Colston was educated in London and joined the Mercers’ Company in 1673, where he traded in woollen textiles and wine.

Campaigners have expressed anger at the commemoration of a figure prominently involved in Britain’s slave-trade past. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

He became a member of the London-based Royal African Company - which at the time had the monopoly of Britain’s slave trade - in 1680, and between 1689-1690 he took on the role of deputy governor. Other members of the Colston family also had connections with the company: his brother Thomas supplied beads that were used to buy slaves, and his father William owned shares. By 1689, the company had transported around 100,000 enslaved Africans in chains to the Americas, who were branded with the firm’s initials RAC on their chests. Unhygienic and cramped conditions meant many of those enslaved died while being shipped, with their bodies said to be thrown overboard. Historian and broadcaster David Olusoga said one of the main problems the statue caused was that people did not understand why it was a source of upset for many in the city. "This is a city that is about 14% BAME with a statue of somebody who was not just a slave trader, he was involved in the Royal Africa Company, the company that trafficked more people into slavery than any in British history," he told BBC News.

Protesters dragging the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol harbourside Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire