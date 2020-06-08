BP to slash 10,000 jobs due to coronavirus pandemic

The boss of UK oil giant BP has told staff it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from its global workforce after being hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said the move will "significantly impact senior levels" of management in the business, with its top leadership roles to be cut by a third.

BP said the cuts are part of plans for the business to cut its operating costs by 2.5 billion dollars (£1.9 billion) for the new financial year, although the cuts "will likely have to go even further".