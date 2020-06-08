Charles praises teachers in video message

The Prince of Wales has praised teachers and schools for “going above and beyond for their pupils” in a video message in support of the profession.

Charles also paid tribute to parents who have faced the challenging prospect of homeschooling without laptops or access to the internet.

Speaking from his Scottish home of Birkhall, the prince said in the video message: “Parents have done an astonishing job in such trying circumstances and to see teachers and schools going above and beyond for their pupils in response to this pandemic has been, in many instances, quite remarkable.

“From finding creative ways to teach lessons remotely, and even making sure the most vulnerable children do not go without meals, we all owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”