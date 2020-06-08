Dentists call on Government for support as some English surgeries reopen

Dentists have called on the Government to support surgeries and keep treatment accessible for patients, as some practices in England reopened on Monday for the first time since lockdown rules were introduced.

In an open letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the British Dental Association (BDA) said that “since lockdown, support from across Government for our members has been far too limited. That cannot continue”.

The union has asked for dentists to be granted key worker status and access to the Government supply chain on PPE, as one industry survey suggests only around one third of surgeries have opted to open today (36%).

One dentist has described the return to work as “nerve-wracking”.

Roy Woodhoo, 36, at Woodford Green Dental Care, told the PA news agency about measures that have been put in place to protect staff, but says he has been “frustrated” he has not been able to help patients for weeks.

He explained: “We’ve put screens up, barrier screens at the reception desks to protect the staff from splatter.”

Dr Woodhoo, who has also been working part-time at the urgent dental care centre in Bromley, south east London, during lockdown, added that he wished staff had been given more notice before the reopening.