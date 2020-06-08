The quarantine rules: Are they complete Mickey Mouse?

The guidance that the Home Office has issued to border force officers raises questions about the feasibility of the government’s quarantine rules.

ITV News has seen a document that was sent to more than 9,000 customs officials late on Friday night.

It states that officers “should encourage completion” of the public health passenger locator forms but should “not enforce” it.

The guidance makes it clear that not everyone passing through customs will have their forms inspected.

At the border, officers should “spot check a certain percentage of arriving passengers which will be agreed on a regional or port basis with National Operations Headquarters”.

There are 42 categories of people who are exempt from the obligation to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the UK, but only diplomats are exempt from completing an online declaration form.

Border officers are advised to use their discretion when checking forms: “A fisherman will not have information such as a booking reference or a seat number; a lorry driver may sleep in their cab and thus not have an address in the UK.”