Judge set to oversee big-money fight featuring businesswoman and Barclays

A High Court judge is preparing over oversee a £1.6 billion fight between a high-profile businesswoman and Barclays.

PCP Capital Partners, a private equity firm run by businesswoman Amanda Staveley, is suing the bank and wants £1.6 billion in damages.

The dispute dates back to the 2008 global financial crisis and PCP has made deceit allegations.

Ms Staveley’s firm says it is owed money for the work it did setting up a Middle East investment deal.

Barclays says it will “vigorously” defend PCP’s claim.

A spokesman says bank bosses believe that the claim is “misconceived and without merit”.

Mr Justice Waksman, who is based at the High Court in London, is due to begin overseeing a trial on Monday.

Lawyers say the hearing, which will be shown online, will last around two months.