Briton rescued after six days trapped in well in Bali

A British man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has been rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said.

Jacob Roberts, 29, stumbled into the nearly empty 13ft-deep concrete well and was unable to get out for six days until a farmer in Pecatu village heard his cries for help on Saturday, officers said.

Mr Roberts, who has been on holiday in Bali since March, holds a Ukrainian passport and a UK driving licence, according to police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai.