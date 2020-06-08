- ITV Report
New coronavirus social care taskforce set up to focus on 'stopping infection' among all in receipt of care
A new coronavirus social care taskforce has been set up to stop the spread of the virus among all people who receive care, the government's daily Covid-19 press conference has heard.
David Pearson, the newly appointed chairman of the "National Covid-19 Social Care Support Taskforce", said: "Our focus will be on stopping infection whilst trying to ensure the wellbeing of all people who receive care and support, whether they live in care homes or at home."
He acknowledged the crisis in care homes, which has seen several thousand vulnerable people die of coronavirus since the pandemic reached the UK.
He said the taskforce will "bring together the concerted and determined actions" of both local and central government, in order to protect care home staff and residents, many of whom are considered "extremely clinically vulnerable".
Statistics have shown those over the age of 80 are 70% more likely to die of the virus than working age Britons.
To further protect the group, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced an extension of the coronavirus testing regime to include all staff and residents at all adult care homes in England.
Responding to a question from ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand, Mr Hancock insisted it is safe for new people to move into care homes.
“Even those care homes where there are cases have very strong infection control procedures in place.
“In fact, if you look at the proportion of people in the UK who have sadly died in care homes, it is significantly lower than in comparable countries across Europe.”
He claimed "it’s clear that the epidemic in care homes is coming under control", pointing to coronavirus mitigating measures, such as the implementation of lockdown.
Mr Hancock is speaking after facing questions in the House of Commmons on the reproduction rate (R value) of coronavirus in the UK.
He insisted to MPs that the R value was below one in every region of the UK.
He cited an ever decreasing daily death figure - which today, at 55, was the lowest since lockdown began - as one of the "encouraging trends" which show the virus is "in retreat across the land".
The figures come as Scotland reports no new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours for the second day in a row.
Mr Hancock also told MPs Black Lives Matter protests "risk increasing the spread" of coronavirus and said it was a mistake for anyone to attend.