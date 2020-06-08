New coronavirus social care taskforce set up to focus on 'stopping infection' among all in receipt of care

A new coronavirus social care taskforce has been set up to stop the spread of the virus among all people who receive care, the government's daily Covid-19 press conference has heard.

David Pearson, the newly appointed chairman of the "National Covid-19 Social Care Support Taskforce", said: "Our focus will be on stopping infection whilst trying to ensure the wellbeing of all people who receive care and support, whether they live in care homes or at home."

He acknowledged the crisis in care homes, which has seen several thousand vulnerable people die of coronavirus since the pandemic reached the UK.

He said the taskforce will "bring together the concerted and determined actions" of both local and central government, in order to protect care home staff and residents, many of whom are considered "extremely clinically vulnerable".

Statistics have shown those over the age of 80 are 70% more likely to die of the virus than working age Britons.