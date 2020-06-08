Millions have become carers due to coronavirus crisis, new research finds

Millions of people across the UK have become unpaid carers for loved ones due to the coronavirus outbreak, new research has found.

Data released to mark the start of Carers Week on Monday estimates that 4.5 million more people are now caring for older, disabled or seriously ill family or friends as a result of the pandemic.

This is on top of 9.1 million people who were already caring for loved ones before the crisis erupted.

Six charities supporting Carers Week are now calling on the government to deliver a plan for social care reform and set out long term investment in care and support services to give unpaid carers the opportunity to take breaks and stay in paid work if they want to.

The charities also want an increase in Carer’s Allowance – currently £67.25 a week – and a “one-off coronavirus supplement” in recognition of the role unpaid carers have played in the pandemic and the significant costs associated with caring.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said the data showed the scale of the care being provided behind closed doors.

She added: “Unpaid carers are the pillars of our health and social care systems.

“Yet many say they feel invisible and ignored.

“There are thousands caring round the clock without the practical support they would normally rely on to take a break, while others face increased costs accessing food and care products.

“The government must not take unpaid carers for granted in this crisis.

“It must ensure their physical and mental health is looked after and it is imperative that, moving out of the pandemic, the government rebuilds our care system so that carers are supported and families have the services they need to live better lives.”