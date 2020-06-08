Mitt Romney becomes first Republican senator to join protests

Mitt Romney has become the first known Republican senator to march in protest against police mistreatment of minorities, turning out at a peaceful rally in Washington, DC. Mr Romney, who represents Utah, posted a tweet showing him wearing a mask as he walked with Black Lives Matter protesters on Sunday. Above the photo he wrote: Black Lives Matter.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Romney, who was walking with a Christian group, told NBC News he needed to be there. “We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality,” he said. On Saturday, Mr Romney tweeted a photo of his father George, who was governor of Michigan from 1963 to 1969, marching with civil rights protesters in a Detroit suburb in the 1960s.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.