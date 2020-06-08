Nearly third of students from East Asia ‘likely to delay or cancel’ study plans

British universities could face a funding shortfall of at least £463 million after nearly one in three students from East Asia have indicated they are likely to delay or cancel their overseas study plans this year. Nearly 14,000 fewer new students from East Asia could enrol at UK campuses this academic year compared to 2018-19 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a report from the British Council has estimated. Prospective students also are more likely to favour postponing the start of the academic year to January for more face-to-face teaching rather than start courses online in the autumn, the research suggests. The survey, of more than 15,000 students across eight key markets in East Asia, found 29% of students are likely to delay or cancel their overseas study plans this year – and a further 35% are undecided. Of the Chinese students surveyed, nearly two in five (39%) are still on the fence about what to do this autumn, while 23% have said they are likely to cancel or delay their plans to study abroad.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Most of the respondents were “in the pipeline” to study in the UK, with 96 per cent of those having already applied to study abroad this year choosing the country for at least one of their applications. In 2018-19, more than half (52%) of new non-EU international students at UK higher education institutions in the 2018-19 academic year came from the eight territories in East Asia surveyed. But the report estimates that the number of students from East Asia choosing to study in the UK could drop by 12% this year compared to 2018-19 – leading to a decline of at least £463 million in funding. The survey also suggests that prospective postgraduate students overwhelmingly favour a face-to-face start in January (63%) over an autumn start online (15%). And nearly half (46%) of prospective undergraduate students prefer a delayed January start compared to 37% who would want to start virtually from September or October. Last week, university leaders unveiled a series of proposals for easing out of lockdown – which included using a “blended” learning approach, with a mix of online and face-to-face classes, in the autumn. Students arriving at university could be made to live in a “bubble” with people on the same courses to limit social mixing, while traditional freshers’ weeks and large-scale lectures are likely to be off the cards. Matt Durnin, global head of insights and consultancy at the British Council, said: “Prospective international students are facing a lot of uncertainty, but many are clearly trying to find a way to keep their overseas study plans. “There is a window of opportunity over the next two months to create a greater sense of certainty about the upcoming academic year.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.