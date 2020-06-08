No coronavirus deaths in Scotland for second consecutive day

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the second day in a row the figure has remained the same.

At the daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also revealed those who are shielding in Scotland will be asked to do so until at least July 31 but can go outside to exercise from June 18.

She added the country should be able to move into phase two of lifting lockdown at the end of next week if progress continues on tackling the virus.

The First Minister said a total of 2,415 patients have died in the country after testing positive for coronavirus, no change on the previous day’s figure.

It last rose on Saturday, when it was up by six.

A total of 15,639 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, up 18 from 15,621 the day before.

There are 1,042 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, an increase of 40, and 24 people are in intensive care, a decrease of one.