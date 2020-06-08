- ITV Report
Prince Andrew's lawyers say he offered to help US officials three times in inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein
The Duke of York’s legal team has hit back at allegations that he provided “zero co-operation” to US authorities investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, instead claiming he has made three offers of help.
America’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the Home Office to quiz Andrew as a witness in a criminal investigation into the disgraced financier’s offending.
An MLA is a method of cooperation between two states for help in a legal or criminal matter.
US prosecutors want to speak to the Duke of York – as a witness rather than a suspect – as part of the inquiry into Epstein and the many claims made about him by those who say he trafficked them for sex.
But in a statement the duke’s legal team said: “The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ.
“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”
Prince Andrew had a long friendship with Epstein and stayed at his homes, including Epstein’s mansion in New York and his home in the US Virgin Islands.
Prosecutors believe he could have vital information – although the Duke insists he never witnessed or suspected any wrongdoing during the times he stayed at Epstein’s homes.
Asked if they had received an MLA request for Prince Andrew, the Home Office would only say: “As a matter of long-standing policy and practice, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of mutual legal assistance requests.”
If an MLA request is granted, Prince Andrew could be asked to give evidence in the UK.
Usually that testimony would not be under oath.
However, if he were to refuse to co-operate, the Home Office guidance says “it may be possible to compel the individual to attend court. However, the witness can exercise the right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer any questions at court.”
Prince Andrew stood down from royal duties last year following a disastrous television interview, which he had hoped would show his innocence.
The Queen’s second son vehemently denies the allegations made against him by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to Prince Andrew for sex in London.
The Prince maintains he never saw or met her.
Buckingham Palace no longer acts on the Duke’s behalf since he stepped down as a working royal and refers all enquiries to his legal team.
Read the statement in full: