  1. ITV Report

Prince Andrew's lawyers say he offered to help US officials three times in inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein

Questions are being asked over Prince Andrew's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: News Syndication

The Duke of York’s legal team has hit back at allegations that he provided “zero co-operation” to US authorities investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, instead claiming he has made three offers of help.

America’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the Home Office to quiz Andrew as a witness in a criminal investigation into the disgraced financier’s offending.

An MLA is a method of cooperation between two states for help in a legal or criminal matter.

US prosecutors want to speak to the Duke of York – as a witness rather than a suspect – as part of the inquiry into Epstein and the many claims made about him by those who say he trafficked them for sex.

But in a statement the duke’s legal team said: “The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ.

“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

Prince Andrew had a long friendship with Epstein and stayed at his homes, including Epstein’s mansion in New York and his home in the US Virgin Islands.

Prosecutors believe he could have vital information – although the Duke insists he never witnessed or suspected any wrongdoing during the times he stayed at Epstein’s homes.

The Duke maintains he never witnessed anything suspicious. Credit: PA

Asked if they had received an MLA request for Prince Andrew, the Home Office would only say: “As a matter of long-standing policy and practice, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of mutual legal assistance requests.”

If an MLA request is granted, Prince Andrew could be asked to give evidence in the UK.

Usually that testimony would not be under oath.

However, if he were to refuse to co-operate, the Home Office guidance says “it may be possible to compel the individual to attend court. However, the witness can exercise the right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer any questions at court.”

Prince Andrew stood down from royal duties last year following a disastrous television interview, which he had hoped would show his innocence.

The Queen’s second son vehemently denies the allegations made against him by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to Prince Andrew for sex in London.

The Prince maintains he never saw or met her.

Buckingham Palace no longer acts on the Duke’s behalf since he stepped down as a working royal and refers all enquiries to his legal team.

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims she was trafficked to Prince Andrew for sex in London. Credit: BBC Panorama/PA

Read the statement in full:

“In January 2020, Blackfords LLP and instructed counsel, Clare Montgomery QC and Stephen Ferguson, were commissioned to support HRH The Duke of York in his desire to provide cooperation to the US authorities regarding the victims of the late Jeffrey Epstein, should those authorities request his assistance.

"The working group is supported by Riverside Advisory on media relations.

“To date, we have chosen not to make any public statement regarding our discussions with the US Department of Justice (DOJ). "Our commitment to confidentiality is not only regarded as best practice in the UK but is also intended to respect the DOJ’s commitment to confidentiality, as set out in its own rules as they apply to discussions with potential witnesses.

“However, in view of misleading media briefings, we owe it to our client to issue this clarifying statement.

“As the public record indicates the DOJ has been actively investigating Mr Epstein and other targets for more than 16 years, yet the first time they requested the Duke’s help was on January 2, 2020.

“Importantly, the DOJ advised us that the Duke is not and has never been a ‘target’ of their criminal investigations into Epstein and that they sought his confidential, voluntary cooperation.

“In the course of these discussions, we asked the DOJ to confirm that our co-operation and any interview arrangements would remain confidential, in accordance with the ordinary rules that apply to voluntary co-operation with the DOJ. "We were given an unequivocal assurance that our discussions and the interview process would remain confidential.

“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ. "Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation.

"In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.

“On January 27, 2020, Mr Geoffrey S Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, chose to make a public statement about the Duke. "This led to worldwide media reports that there had been “a wall of silence” and that there had been “zero co-operation” by the Duke.

"These statements were inaccurate, and they should not have been made.

"On March 9, 2020, Mr Berman made further public statements saying that the Duke had “completely shut the door” on co-operating with the US investigation and that they are now “considering” further options.

"Again, the first statement was inaccurate and should not have been made.

“It is a matter of regret that the DOJ has seen fit to breach its own rules of confidentiality, not least as they are designed to encourage witness cooperation. "Far from our client acting above the law, as has been implied by press briefings in the US, he is being treated by a lower standard than might reasonably be expected for any other citizen.

"Further, those same breaches of confidentiality by the DOJ have given the global media – and, therefore, the worldwide audience – an entirely misleading account of our discussions with them.

“Any pursuit of an application for mutual legal assistance would be disappointing, since the Duke of York is not a target of the DOJ investigation and has recently repeated his willingness to provide a witness statement. "It is hoped that this third offer has not been the cause of the most recent leak about the Duke of York.

"We do not intend to make any further public statement at this time as we wish to respect the rules of confidentiality under both English law and the US guidelines.”

– Statement from Duke of York’s lawyers