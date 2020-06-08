- ITV Report
Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies aged 69
Singer Bonnie Pointer, best known as a member of the Grammy-winning group The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.
She died on Monday, according to her sister and fellow singer, Anita.
No cause of death was revealed.
The Pointer Sisters had well-known hits such as Jump (For My Love) and I'm So Excited.
In a statement to the PA news agency, Anita said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning.
“Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”
Singer Gloria Gaynor, best known for the song I Will Survive, and Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren are among those paying tribute to Bonnie Pointer.
Gaynor tweeted: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters.
"My prayers & heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends & fans.
"I pray peace for her family & that soon sweet memories of her will bring smiles to their faces before bringing tears to their eyes.”
Warren wrote: “Very very sorry to hear of the passing of Bonnie Pointer. As if this year needs another reason to suck. Rest in power Bonnie.”