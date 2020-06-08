Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies aged 69

Singer Bonnie Pointer, best known as a member of the Grammy-winning group The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.

She died on Monday, according to her sister and fellow singer, Anita.

No cause of death was revealed.

The Pointer Sisters had well-known hits such as Jump (For My Love) and I'm So Excited.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Anita said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning.

“Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”