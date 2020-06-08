Smart appliance makers ‘failing to be clear on how long they provide updates’

Smart appliances could be rendered obsolete too soon because manufacturers are failing to be clear about how long they will provide vital software updates, Which? has claimed.

Kitchen white goods such as fridges, dishwashers, washing machines and tumble dryers with smart capabilities allow owners to control certain features remotely from a smartphone or send alerts to engineers when a fault is detected.

The consumer group estimates these types of appliances should last between 10-11 years with or without smart technology.

But it is concerned about the lack of clarity from manufacturers on the length of time smart features are supported with software updates.

Lack of updates could leave users unable to access some smart functionalities, as well as data abandoned on their home network, a situation that could result in expensive machines that still work being replaced before their time and even ending up in landfill because they are not supported or secure.

When approached by Which?, the majority of manufacturers claimed they would offer updates for what they termed “the life of the product”.