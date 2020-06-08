US 'makes official request to speak to Prince Andrew' in Epstein inquiry

The stakes for Prince Andrew over his former friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been raised dramatically.

It’s been reported that US prosecutors have made a formal request for the Royal to speak to them.

The request – according to The Sun newspaper – has been made in the filing of a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to the Home Office.

An MLA is a method of cooperation between two states for help in a legal or criminal matter.

US prosecutors want to speak to the Duke of York – as a witness rather than a suspect – as part of the inquiry into Epstein and the many claims made about him by those who say he trafficked them for sex.

Prince Andrew had a long friendship with Epstein and stayed at his homes, including Epstein’s mansion in New York and his home in the US Virgin Islands.

Prosecutors believe he could have vital information – although the Duke insists he never witnessed or suspected any wrongdoing during the times he stayed at Epstein’s homes.