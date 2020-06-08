White officer charged after using stun gun on unarmed black man

A white police officer in the US has been charged with assault and battery after using a stun gun several times on an unarmed black man.

Fairfax County police in Virginia released bodycam footage of Friday’s incident over the weekend, showing an officer approach a disoriented man on a residential street, asking if he called for help.

An ambulance can be seen parked nearby and a paramedic also approaches the man telling him he is there to offer him help.

The man, who appears to be incoherent, tells them he needed “to detox” but refuses to go inside the ambulance.

Moments later, another officer, Tyler Timberlake, is seen approaching the man, striking him with a stun gun.