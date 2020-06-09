£3m fund for urgent work to historic sites to help support recovery

Grants will be awarded for urgent repairs and work on historic sites under a new emergency fund to help the heritage sector recover from the pandemic.

Government heritage agency Historic England has launched a second emergency fund for the sector, following a £1.8 million fund supporting 70 organisations to weather the crisis and help with the recovery.

The new fund, of up to £3 million, will award grants of up to £25,000 each to those who care for some of England’s most significant historic sites, to help pay for urgent maintenance, repairs and investigations.

It is hoped the business generated by the funding will help heritage specialists, such as craft workers, including stone masons and glaziers, and professionals including architects and surveyors.

These specialists have been severely affected by Covid-19, a survey by Historic England found, with work commonly being lost or postponed due to the pandemic and more than three-quarters (78%) set to go out of business by October without help.

The grants will go to fix urgent problems at historic buildings and sites that are normally open to the public so they can re-open as quickly as possible in line with restrictions.