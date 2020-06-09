Banksy makes suggestion of what should replace toppled Bristol statue

Grab taken from the Instagram page of @Banksy of a drawing by the artist suggesting a replacement for the statue of Edward Colston. Credit: Banksy/Instagram/PA

Banksy has made a comical suggestion of what should replace the toppled statue of Edward Colston in his home city of Bristol, with a new sketch. The graffiti artist has publicly expressed his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has escalated over the past two weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With his latest drawing, posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Banksy shared his thoughts on what should happen to the plinth which now stands empty after protesters pulled down a bronze statue of slave trader Edward Colston on Sunday.

Protesters throw statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour. Credit: PA

The black and white image shows a statue that is close to toppling backwards as four people pull it down with ropes. The caption on the Instagram post read: “What should we do with the empty plinth in the middle of Bristol? “Here’s an idea that caters for both those who miss the Colston statue and those who don’t. “We drag him out the water, put him back on the plinth, tie cable round his neck and commission some life size bronze statues of protestors in the act of pulling him down. “Everyone happy. A famous day commemorated.”

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bristol. Credit: PA

The statue was toppled during an anti-racism demonstration in Bristol and eventually rolled into the city’s harbour. The identity of Banksy has long been a closely-guarded secret, but that has not stopped him from becoming one of the most prolific street artists of the 21st century, gaining attention for his politically charged works. He showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement in his previous Instagram post on Saturday, of a painting of a vigil candle burning an American flag.