Some non-essential shops will reopen on June 15 but no pubs or restaurants until July 4 at earliest

Some non-essential retail shops will be allowed to reopen on June 15 so long as they have made their business "covid-secure", the business secretary has announced. Shops must have put measures in place to allow social distancing on premises before they can reopen and any business which opens without following guidelines can be issued enforcement notices. Alok Sharma told the government's daily coronavirus press conference this is the "latest step in the careful restarting of our economy" which he claims will "enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life". He said the government is following its roadmap which sets out the "ambition" to reopen other business - such as "restaurants, pubs, and bars, as well as hairdressers, barbers, nail bars and related services" - by July 4 at the earliest.

Government will provide "further safer working guidance" for these businesses "as soon as we can", Mr Sharma added. He declined to say whether the recommended two metre safe distance would be reduced to one metre - a policy pubs and restaurants say would allow them to reopen more easily. On May 27 Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised the two metre rule would be reviewed "in good time" ahead of the reopening of more shops. Mr Sharma told ITV News Correspondent Joel Hills the review is "ongoing". “When it is safe to do so, we will see whether you can move to a shorter distance but ultimately we keep all of these things under review." “We are taking a cautious view on this. I completely understand why for economic reasons businesses will want to have a look at this two-metre rule," he added.

It follows an announcement from Gavin Williamson that schools will not fully reopen for a month before the end of term, as had been planned. Several schools had already said they would not reopen following speculation that the coronavirus reproduction rate (R value) had tipped over one in the North West. The R value is crucial for scientists recommending relaxation of lockdown - if the value is below one, experts can be sure the virus is in decline. Mr Sharma insisted the R value "continues" to stay below one. Earlier a Downing Street spokesman said there was “no update” from chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty on whether the level had changed. Earlier it was revealed that the week ending May 29 saw the lowest proportion of coronavirus deaths in England and Wales since the lockdown was imposed.

Credit: 10 Downing Street