George Floyd’s body arrives at church for private funeral

George Floyd’s body has arrived at a church in Houston, Texas, for a private funeral to be followed by his burial. The service caps off six days of mourning for the black man whose death inspired a global reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice

George Floyd died in Minneapolis two weeks ago. Credit: Twitter/@AttorneyCrump

Mr Floyd, 46, is to be laid to rest next to his mother in the suburb of Pearland. He cried out for his mother as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes on May 25. About 6,000 people attended a public memorial on Monday in Houston, where Mr Floyd grew up.

Mourners pay respects to George Floyd during a public visitation. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip, Pool

Under a blazing Texas sun, mourners wearing T-shirts with his picture or “I Can’t Breathe” – the words he uttered as he lay pinned to the pavement for what prosecutors say was eight minutes and 46 seconds – waited for hours to pay their respects. Mr Floyd’s body lay in an open gold-coloured casket. Mr Floyd’s death sparked international protests and scattered violence and drew new attention to the treatment of African Americans in the US by police and the criminal justice system.

In the past two weeks in the US, confederate statues have been toppled or removed and many cities are debating overhauling, dismantling or cutting funding for police departments. Authorities in some places have barred police from using chokeholds or are otherwise rethinking policies on the use of force. Protests continue across the world, including in the UK where the statue of a slave trader was pulled down in Bristol and others linked to the trade are being reviewed as to whether they should also be removed.

George Floyd’s coffin is placed in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip, Pool

Mr Floyd’s death has also reshaped the US presidential race. To be re-elected, President Donald Trump must bounce back from one of the lowest points of his presidency, with recent polls showing that eight in 10 Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and even spiralling out of control. Meanwhile, former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for president, met with Mr Floyd’s family on Monday. Mr Biden planned to provide a video message for Mr Floyd’s funeral. Over the past six days, memorials for Mr Floyd were held in Minneapolis, where he lived in recent years, and Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born. The memorials have drawn the families of other black victims whose names have become part of the debate over race – among them Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.