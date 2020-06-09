Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling 'anti-trans comments'

The Harry Potter star said he felt compelled to say something. Credit: PA

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out over author JK Rowling's comments about transgender people and said he hopes her comments will not "taint" the series for fans. Actor Radcliffe, who is known worldwide after playing schoolboy wizard Harry in the blockbuster adaptations of the novels, was responding to a series of tweets Rowling posted over the weekend after which critics accused her of being transphobic. He commented on the controversy, stating "transgender women are women". His comments come after Rowling took issue with a headline on an online article discussing "people who menstruate," and said: "I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Critics accused her of being transphobic, an allegation Rowling strongly denies.

Following a backlash at the weekend, Rowling, 54, stood by her comments, arguing "it isn’t hate to speak the truth". She tweeted: "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. "If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

Twitter users pointed out that many people who identify as women, such as transgender women and women who have gone through the menopause, may not get their periods, while some people who do not identify as female may still menstruate, such as transgender men. Radcliffe responded sharing a statement through the LGBT suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project, saying that while Rowling "is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken… as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment". Writing that the issue is not about "in-fighting between JK Rowling and myself," Radcliffe said: "Transgender women are women. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."