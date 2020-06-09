'He suddenly got very aggressive': Madeleine McCann suspect 'once told colleague she is dead'

The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once said that the little girl is dead, according to a former colleague.

Lenta Johlitz worked with Christian B at a corner shop in Braunschweig, north Germany.

"There was this one situation where we sat in his living room and spoke about Maddie," Ms Johlitz told ITV News on Tuesday.

"He suddenly got very aggressive, nervous and agitated.

"He said very loudly the child is dead.

"After all these years you wouldn’t find such a corpse anyway.

"That was the only situation where I look back and ask myself: Why did he say that back then?"