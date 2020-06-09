Statue of slave owner Robert Milligan to be pulled down as Labour councils review monuments

The statue of slave owner Robert Milligan at West India Quay, east London, will be taken down “as soon as possible”, said its owner.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said the UK's past in the slave trade "does not have to be celebrated in our public spaces" as he welcomed the announcement.

The move comes as Labour councils across England and Wales will begin reviewing monuments and statues after a protest saw anti-racism campaigners tear down a statue of a slave trader in Bristol.

On Tuesday, the Canal and River Trust charity, which owns the land where the statue of Milligan is located, issued a statement following a petition launched by Tower Hamlets Labour councillor Ehtasham Haque, which demanded its removal.

The statement read: “We recognise the wishes of the local community concerning the statue of Robert Milligan at London Docklands and are committed to working with London Borough of Tower Hamlets, the Museum of London Docklands and partners at Canary Wharf to organise its safe removal as soon as possible.”

The statue of Milligan, a noted West Indian merchant, slaveholder and founder of London’s global trade hub, West India Docks, currently stands outside the Museum of London Docklands.