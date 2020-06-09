League One and Two curtail season with promotion and relegation maintained

League One and Two clubs have voted in favour of curtailing the 2019/20 season.

The decision, which was made at a meeting on Tuesday, will see promotion and relegation maintained.

The League One final league standings have now been confirmed, with Coventry City promoted as champions to the second tier, where they will be joined by runners-up Rotherham United.

A full playoff programme, made up of Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town, will be played out to decide the third team to be promoted to the Championship.