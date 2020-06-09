- ITV Report
-
League One and Two curtail season with promotion and relegation maintained
League One and Two clubs have voted in favour of curtailing the 2019/20 season.
The decision, which was made at a meeting on Tuesday, will see promotion and relegation maintained.
The League One final league standings have now been confirmed, with Coventry City promoted as champions to the second tier, where they will be joined by runners-up Rotherham United.
A full playoff programme, made up of Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town, will be played out to decide the third team to be promoted to the Championship.
Meanwhile, Tranmere Rovers, Southend United and Bolton Wanderers will start the 2020/21 season in League Two after confirmation of their relegation.
They will be replaced in the third tier by Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle, who were promoted automatically, and a fourth team who will go up via the playoffs.
Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, Colchester United and Northampton Town will be the sides to contest the playoffs.
The bottom-placed team will be relegated, once assurances have been received that the National League will restart its 2020/21 season.
Owing to ongoing disciplinary matters against Macclesfield Town, it is not yet known if they or Stevenage will be the ones to go down.
Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony criticised the League One vote to end the season.
He wrote on social media: “The state of my timeline full of fans loving the fact that 18 ‘football clubs’ voted to not play football & the ramifications of it.
“Bravo to the 4 Football clubs who did vote to play on. The @EFL @SkyBetLeagueOne s*** show draws to a close. Enjoy your summer football fans.”