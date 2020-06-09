Lowest proportion of weekly coronavirus-related fatalities since lockdown as death toll passes 45,000

Less than a fifth of deaths registered in the week ending May 29 in England and Wales involved coronavirus – the lowest proportion since the week lockdown was imposed, figures show.

There were 9,824 deaths registered in the week ending May 29 – a fall from the previous week but still 1,653 deaths higher than what would usually be expected, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Of these, 1,822 involved Covid-19 – 18.5% of the total that week and the lowest number of weekly coronavirus deaths for eight weeks.

Despite deaths continuing to fall, there are still around 20% more weekly deaths than the average for normal times, and the death toll for the UK is now at least 45,000.